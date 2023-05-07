Report: 33-year-old identified as the suspect in Texas mall shooting

Law enforcement officials have identified the gunman in Saturday’s mass shooting in Allen, Texas.

Officials say 33-year-old Mauricio Garcia killed eight people and wounded seven others at a busy shopping outlet mall just outside Dallas.

The gunman, who officials say was staying at a nearby hotel leading up to the shooting, was killed by a police officer who happened to be near the massacre.

Police also found multiple weapons at the scene, which included an AR-15-style rifle and a handgun, according to the Associated Press.

Early reports from police and witnesses say the gunman pulled up to the outlet in a gray car and opened fire on people walking on the sidewalk.

Some witnesses say more than three dozen shots could be heard.

Although no victims have yet been identified, officials say at least three of the wounded victims are in critical condition, and the ages range from 5 to 61.

The motive for the shooter's actions remains unknown.

President Joe Biden ordered flags to fly at half-staff in honor of the Allen, Texas, victims.

"Yesterday, an assailant in tactical gear armed with an AR-15-style assault weapon gunned down innocent people in a shopping mall, and not for the first time. Such an attack is too shocking to be so familiar," President Biden said in a statement. "And yet, American communities have suffered roughly 200 mass shootings already this year, according to leading counts. More than 14,000 of our fellow citizens have lost their lives, credible estimates show. The leading cause of death for American kids is gun violence."

The flag is already lowered at the White House, and the order will stand until sunset on Thursday.

Additional reporting from the Associated Press

