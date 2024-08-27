Watch Now
NewsNational Politics

Actions

Jack Smith files new indictment in Trump's Jan. 6 case in response to immunity ruling

This indictment took into account the Supreme Court's ruling that said former President Trump is entitled to some level of immunity.
This indictment was the result of the Supreme Court's ruling that said former President Trump is entitled to some level of immunity. (Scripps News)
Trump Classified Documents
Posted
and last updated

Special Prosecutor Jack Smith filed a superseding indictment on Tuesday in the election interference case involving former President Donald Trump.

Trump still faces three conspiracy charges and one obstruction charge, but the allegations have been narrowed.

This was done in response to a 6-3 Supreme Court ruling that said Trump is entitled to at least presumptive immunity from prosecution for all his official acts, but there is no immunity for unofficial acts.

The government addressed the ruling in Tuesday's court filing.

"The superseding indictment, which was presented to a new grand jury that had not previously heard evidence in this case, reflects the Government’s efforts to respect and implement the Supreme Court’s holdings and remand instructions in Trump v. United States, 144 S. Ct. 2312 (2024)."

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices