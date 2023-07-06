Police rescue missing woman stuck in the mud for days

Police in Stoughton, Massachusetts, said earlier this week a woman who went missing was found alive stuck in mud at a state park.

Stoughton Police said Emma Tetewsky, 31, was found by hikers at the Borderland State Park on Monday. Police said Tetewsky went missing June 26 and was without a cellphone.

Hikers found Tetewsky but were unable to rescue her without assistance. The hikers dialed 911 and reported to dispatchers they heard a woman screaming for help from a swamp-like area.

Officials said officers from Easton, Massachusetts, heard Tetewsky but could not see her. They said officers waded 50 feet through thick brush and swamp to reach her.

Using all-terrain vehicles, police were able to free Tetewsky from the mud, where she had been stuck for several days.

"I’d like to commend our Easton officers, who blindly jumped into the water and followed the woman’s calls for help," said Easton Police Chief Ketih Boone. "Their immediate action resulted in saving Emma Tetewsky. We’d also like to thank our incredible fire department, Borderland State Park rangers, and the hikers who heard Emma and called 911. Without this coordinated effort, this rescue would not have been successful."

Police said she was taken to the hospital, but was alert and conscious. She had serious but not life-threatening injuries.

"There were so many agencies involved in the search for Emma over the last week. We thank everyone involved. The public never gave up hope that she would be located safely. She could not have been located without the public's help," Stoughton Police said.

