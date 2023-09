Police and SWAT are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Northeast Baltimore Saturday.

According to police, the incident started along the 5500 block of Bowleys Lane when an officer patrolling the area noticed an individual brandishing a weapon.

The officer then commanded that person to drop their weapon, at which point the officer fired his gun.

Police believe that the suspect fled into a nearby building.

There are no injuries at this time. This incident is still active and ongoing.