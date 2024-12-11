Watch Now
Pets on Set: Meet Raja!

Courtesy: Abby Isaacs, Baltimore County Animal Services
Meet Raja! He's a 2-year-old pit bull-terrier mix available for adoption at Baltimore County Animal Services.

He's been at the shelter for a little over a month and is looking for his forever home.

Raja is a sweet and energetic boy and enjoys attention!

He got his name from the Disney movie Aladdin because his fur looks like the tiger character, Raja's, coat.

Right now, fees for all animals are waived at the Baltimore County Animal Services, so go adopt Raja today!

If you're interested in adopting Raja, or another animal, reach out to Baltimore County Animal Services.

Address: 13800 Manor Road, Baldwin, MD 21013
Adoption hours: Tuesday to Sunday, 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Email: animalservices@baltimorecounty.md.gov
Phone: 410-887-7297

