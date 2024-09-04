Pets on Set: Marla

BALTIMORE — Marla is a sweet and gentle dog looking for a new home. Her owners could no longer care for her and brought her to Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter.
This 10-year-old girl loves leash walks and treats. She is very eager to learn new tricks and loves playing with squeaky toys.
She is crate-trained and housebroken. If you are looking for a cuddle companion, Marla is your girl.
She has interacted with other gentle dogs but would need to meet any potential doggie roommates to make sure they are a good fit.
Reach out to BARCS if you are interested in this golden girl. She is not in one of the kennel rooms so ask for her by name if you want to meet her.
Address: 2490 Giles Road, Baltimore, MD21225
Email: info@BARCS.org
Phone: 410-783-6266
Adoption hours: Monday – Friday: 2pm –6pm
Saturday & Sunday: 11am - 4pm