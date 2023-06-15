Pentagon leak suspect Jack Teixeira indicted

A federal indictment has been filed against the Massachusetts Air National Guardsman who is accused of disclosing highly sensitive military documents.

Jack Teixeira, 21, has been indicted on six counts related to the intentional retention and transmission of national defense information.

Back in April, Teixeira was formally charged under the Espionage Act with possessing and disseminating highly classified national defense documents without authorization, after a massive trove of military records were discovered on the messaging social platform Discord. The documents contained details about the war in Ukraine and America’s efforts to spy on both enemies and allies.

Federal prosecutors said Teixeira acknowledged he was breaking regulations, telling a friend that he didn't care "what they say I can or can't share." And they pointed to a video of Teixeira firing guns and uttering racist slurs. The new evidence follows photos FBI agents took of Teixeira's home, claiming he slept two feet from a loaded gun locker and wrote about aspirations to make an "assassination van."

The government's main strategy was using Teixeira's own words against him.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com