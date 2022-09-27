This Mop’s Clever Design Lets You Clean Floors With Just Water, No Chemicals

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

As so many of us are trying to live healthier, greener lives, we’ve been working little by little to clean up our diets, beauty products and living environments to have less contact with nasty chemicals. Yet when it comes to vetting our cleaning products, it can be hard to know what’s trustworthy. While natural products are great, it’s important to know whether or not they are truly cleaning or simply wiping the bacteria around.

We found a mop on Amazon that lets you clean your floors with just water — and it removes 99% of bacteria — thanks to its clever engineering and microfiber cloth mop? It’s exciting, right?!

The O-Cedar Spin Mop works differently than your average mop. For starters, its design allows for continuously clean water. Its patented dual-chamber bucket technology keeps the clean and dirty water tanks separated, allowing you to mop only with clean water. The microfiber mops have the unique ability to whisk away dirt and grime using only water, removing 99% of bacteria, which was identified during independent testing. It’s available for $54.99.

Simply pop open the blue cap and pull out the RinseClean fresh tank. Fill the hole with water from your faucet and place it back in the bucket. Lift the red tab up and let the fresh water flow into the tank. Once your mop is inside, push the pedal to activate the wringer. The triangular mop heads are designed for better corner cleaning while the 360-degree rotation lets you clean everywhere you can, including tricky-to-reach areas such as under furniture.

This mop is safe to use on tile, laminate, finished hardwood and vinyl floors, and the mop heads are machine washable and reusable, which saves you money over the long run and helps eliminate waste.

With more than 20,000 global ratings and an average of 4.5 out of 5 stars, people seem to love this unique Cedar-O Spin Mop system. One reviewer called it a game-changer for mopping.

“So glad I got this months ago,” she wrote. “I bought one for my adult kids too! I only use plain hot water on my floors and there are no streaks or film on my floors in my brand new house. I used to use a Swiffer Wet Jet. This product works MUCH BETTER! Plus saves me money since I do not have to buy cleaning solutions. Months later, I am still using the original mop head since it cleans so easily in the washer!!”

Another reviewer claimed it “made cleaning a breeze” while numerous others commented on how clever the dual system works.

The O-Cedar Spin Mop also ranked highly for sturdiness, being easy to use and easy to clean.

Would cleaning your floors using only water make you feel better about your home?

