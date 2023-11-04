Nurse charged with killing 2 patients admits to trying to kill 17 more

A former Pennsylvania nurse admitted she tried to kill 19 people at multiple different care facilities, piling dozens of new charges on the woman who allegedly administered lethal doses of insulin to numerous patients, killing two.

On Thursday, the state's attorney general's office announced the new charges against Heather Pressdee, who now faces two counts of first-degree murder, 17 counts of attempted murder and 19 counts of neglect of a care-dependent person.

The 41-year-old nurse was first arrested in May for killing two nursing home patients and injuring a third.

From 2020 up until her arrest, prosecutors say Pressdee gave 19 patients at five different care facilities excessive amounts of insulin, some of whom were diabetic and needed it and others who did not.

The plaintiff would typically administer these insulin doses overnight while fewer staff members were working and as "emergencies wouldn't prompt immediate hospitalization," Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry said.

"If Pressdee sensed the victim would 'pull through' there is a pattern of her taking additional measures to try to kill the victims before they could be sent to the hospital by either administering a second dose of insulin or the use of an air embolism to ensure death," the criminal complaint, which also said Pressdee admitted to harming patients with intent to kill, said.

SEE MORE: Woman charged for poisoning ex-husband's family with mushrooms

At her arraignment on the additional counts Thursday, Pressdee waived her preliminary hearing on the charges. She now remains in Butler County Prison without bail.

"The allegations against Ms. Pressdee are disturbing. It is hard to comprehend how a nurse, trusted to care for her patients, could choose to deliberately and systematically harm them," Henry said. "Every person in a medical or care facility should feel safe and cared for, and my office will work tirelessly to hold the defendant accountable for her crimes and protect care-dependent Pennsylvanians from future harm."

According to the Associated Press, Pressdee's defense attorney James DePasquale said the new charges were expected and that they're working to avoid a death penalty.

"At our urging, she has been very cooperative with the government," DePasquale said.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com