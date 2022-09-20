Palestinian farmer discovers rare mosaic while planting olive tree

A Palestinian farmer made quite the discovery last spring while planting an olive tree.

The man says he was digging in the ground when he unearthed an ornate floor mosaic depicting colorful animals and birds, the Associated Press reported.

Archaeologist René Elter from the French Biblical and Archaeological School of Jerusalem told the Associated Press the mosaic was well preserved and that they were "the most beautiful mosaic floors discovered in Gaza."

The Palestinian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities told Reuters that experts were brought in to complete the site's excavation.

The experts believe the mosaic dates back to the Byzantine era between the 5th and the 7th centuries, the news outlets reported.

The experts also added that this discovery is one of Gaza's greatest archaeological treasures, the Associated Press reported.