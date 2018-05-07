Truck crashes into Southwest Airlines plane at BWI

WMAR Staff
4:50 AM, May 7, 2018
A Southwest Airlines plane flying from Fort Lauderdale to BWI was hit by a pickup truck after landing at the airport Monday.

BALTIMORE (WMAR) -

It happened early Monday morning and passengers said the white truck crashed into the side of the plane on the runway. An ambulance was at the scene, but according to passengers, no one was injured.  

Passengers were not allowed to leave while crews continued their investigation.  

Southwest Airlines has not released any comment but the company did respond to a tweet from one of the passengers on the plane.  

A passenger named Michael Simon posted this tweet: 

Southwest Airlines posted this response: "Glad to hear everyone made it safely to BWI. But we truly regret any inconvenience tonight. We will do our best to get you going asap".  

The cause of the crash is under investigation. 

WMAR-2 News will continue to update this story.  

