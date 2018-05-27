Police looking for missing 18-year-old girl believed to be in extreme danger

She was last seen in Brandywine Maryland

WMAR Staff
6:24 PM, May 25, 2018
Lauren Rorick. (Courtesy: PGPD)

(WMAR) - UPDATE: Prince George's County Police have confirmed that Lauren Rorick has been found.

Prince George's County Police are searching for 18-year-old Lauren Rorick who was last seen in Brandywine on Wednesday morning.

Rorick is described as a white female, approximately 5'6 and 125 pounds. She has brown hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt with jeans.

If you know of her whereabouts, please notify the Regional Investigation Division-Southern Region at 301- 292-5399 or Public Safety Communications at 240-695-3191. 

 

