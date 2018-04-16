MDOT road crew finds accident victim

WMAR Staff
12:56 PM, Apr 16, 2018
FORESTVILLE, Md. (WMAR) - A construction crew working in Prince George's County discovered a crash on MD 201 near I-495.

Prior to 8:00 a.m., the crew subcontracted by the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration came upon a vehicle that had crashed down an embankment. The victim of the crash, Gregory Eubanks, 41, was found outside of his vehicle but responsive. Eubanks had been reported missing by his family earlier in the day. The Fort Washington resident was taken to the University of Maryland Prince George's Hospital Center for Treatment. State police are currently investigating the cause of the accident. 

