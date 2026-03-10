Maryland Attorney General sues federal government over conditions at Baltimore ICE detention facility

Maryland's Attorney General is suing the federal government over conditions at a Baltimore immigration detention facility.

Attorney General Anthony Brown says ICE has been holding more than 120 immigrants across five cells at the George H. Fallon Federal Building.

According to Brown, detainees were denied medical care including dialysis and insulin, and people were kept in rooms with no showers and only one toilet.

ICE denied the AG's subpoena for records in February. The state is now asking a court to force ICE to release those records.

Brown's office has been monitoring conditions at the facility since the summer of 2025.

