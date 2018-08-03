Doctor gets 10 year sentence for operating pill mill disguised as wellness center

BALTIMORE - A doctor operating pill mills disguised as wellness centers in Baltimore and Anne Arundel County was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Friday.

Dr. Kofi Shaw-Taylor will serve two, five-year consecutive sentences after he pleaded to a charge of Medicaid fraud and another for conspiracy to commit Medicaid fraud. Dr. Shaw-Taylor's conviction brings the close to a multi-jurisdiction, multi-agency investigation of illegal opioid distribution that resulted in the conviction of 10 defendants.

“Maryland is in the midst of an opioid epidemic, with lives being lost every day,” said Attorney General Frosh. “Dr. Shaw-Taylor defrauded the state and helped spread the disease of addiction. Today, with our federal and state partners, we shut him down and will continue to prosecute others who choose to operate as drug dealers masquerading as legitimate health practitioners.”

Evidence shows Dr. Shaw-Taylor operated two clinics where patients could exchange cash for a large number of narcotics including oxycodone, morphine, tramadol, and benzodiazepine. Shaw-Taylor was indicted back in August of 2017.

The owner of the clinics, Tormarco Harris, was sentenced in June and got a maximum 20-year incarceration.

“Today’s sentencing sends a clear message that health care fraud and diversion of these too often deadly drugs will not be tolerated,” said Special Agent in Charge Maureen R. Dixon, Office of Inspector General for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. “We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to protect taxpayer funds and keep the public safe from these poisonous drugs.”