6:01 PM, May 27, 2018
Ellicott City, Md (WMAR) - Main Street Ellicott City is experiencing flooding reminiscent to July 2016.
Maryland Governor Larry Hogan has vowed to provide resources by issuing a State of Emergency.
I have spoken to Howard County Executive Allan Kittleman & am currently heading to Ellicott City. I have directed @MDMEMA to assist in any capacity possible, and numerous other state agencies are providing support. I have declared a State of Emergency. #ECFlood#HoCoMd