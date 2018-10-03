Teen intentionally run over during fight with other woman

ABERDEEN, Md. - A teenage convenience store employee was run over by a car on Sunday after police say she got into a fight with another woman.

Officers were called to the 700 block of Philadelphia Blvd and found the 17-year-old girl with life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses say the girl, a store employee, was intentionally hit by a white car. They continued to tell police the driver of the white car, a woman fighting with the teen, drove at the teenager, causing her to jump onto the hood of the car. The teen hit the driver's windshield causing the driver to move forward, throwing the teen on the ground.

The suspect then drove forward, ran over the teenager, and then fled from the scene.

The teen was taken by Medevac to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma.

Police met with the owner of the car that hit the teen and they were able to convince the driver to return to come back. Soon after, a white Nissan with damage to the hood returned to the scene.

The driver, 21-year-old Shyria Watson, was arrested and charged with Attempted Murder, 1st Degree Assault, and Reckless Endangerment.