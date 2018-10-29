Packed party causes floor collapse, broken gas line

WMAR Staff
7:27 PM, Oct 28, 2018
9:01 AM, Oct 29, 2018

SALISBURY, Md. - Usually, when you are at a party you are trying to raise the roof, but on Saturday in Salisbury, the opposite happened. 

The Salisbury Fire Department says the floor collapsed at a home on S. Division Street while college students were throwing a party. 

Units arriving at the scene discovered the floor inside of the location had collapsed, resulting in a broken gas line. Officials determined the floor collapsed due to being occupied overcapacity from a party.

Luckily, no injuries were reported, however, the house had to be condemned.

 

