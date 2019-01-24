GREENSBORO, Md. — New information is surfacing about a young man who died in police custody on the Eastern Shore.

The Chief Medical Examiner says a taser caused the death of 19-year-old Anton Black. Black was accused of trying to abduct a child, in Greensboro, which is in Caroline County, back in September.

On Wednesday, the Chief of the Greensboro Police Department played body camera video of black's death for reporters. It was not released publicly, but in it you can see police chasing Anton Black and putting him in handcuffs.

Police then used a taser to subdue him when he resisted arrest and his body went limp. Officers performed CPR until medics arrived and pronounced him dead.

Black's family says they still have not received all the answers they want about what happened, "We know they had him and he died with nothing in his hands no weapons no gun police custody. Another young black man died with no answers, its been too long."

Governor Larry Hogan has also called the case disturbing.