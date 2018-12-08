Teen donates pajamas to those in need

BALTIMORE, Md. - It's the weekend and instead of hanging out at the mall with friends, Nyla Adams is gearing up for her drive.

“I just like to see the smiles on their faces.”

The 13-year-old has collected hundreds of pajamas from large too small for kids of all ages, for years.

It's a family tradition she wanted to share with children who are less fortunate.

“We give pajamas on Christmas Eve and it just kinda stuck with me. It's just that it's new and it makes you feel good about yourself.”

Through her efforts, Nyla will give new pajamas donated by family, friends, her church and complete strangers to children at the United Way's Holiday Village, just as she's done for the past five years. Her mom Cherita says her daughters desire to do community service goes to back when she was just five in kindergarten.

“She came home and said she wanted to be a community helper. I'm thinking how do I help a 5-year-old become a community helper so we called around and she initially started with a sock drive.”

From to socks to P.J.'s this 8th grader likes making a difference.

“They’re excited. They're happy and they're really happy to see the pajamas.”

Kids from the Ronald McDonald House along with the Night of peace shelter will also get warm new P.J.'s thanks to Nyla's kind heart and dedication, and wait until next year!

“Maybe start a party and doing a pizza party or something to involve the pajamas and give them out to kids.”

To make donations to her drive, email her at: SuperFriendNyla@aol.com