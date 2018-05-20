Shelter evacuated after gas leak, 1 person found dead

CATONSVILLE, Md. -

A Catonsville men’s shelter has been evacuated after a gas leak was reported Saturday evening. During the evacuation, one man was found dead in his room however officials are not sure if his death was caused by the leak as gas was not detected in his room.

Another person was taken to the hospital as a precaution. Baltimore County fire officials say crews were called after 8 p.m. Saturday to the Westside Men’s Shelter at 309 Redwood Circle in Catonsville. Crews say their meters detected abnormally high levels gas. Officials immediately began evacuating the 67-men inside the shelter.

Both Baltimore County Property Management and Baltimore Gas and Electric are assisting the fire department in determining the source of the gas. New arrangements are being made for those evacuated.