Goucher student arrested for racist graffiti

Towson, Md. (WMAR) - Fynn Arthur—the 21-year-old accused of spreading hate through racist graffiti on the Goucher College campus was arrested.

Sophomore Justin Pellis is one of the people that first reported the swastika and threats towards black students.

“In regard to hatred like this it’s something you think about when you wake up in the morning. It’s not something you think you’re going to have to deal with the next day when you go to sleep.”

Police say Arthur was interviewed after it happened the first time.

On Thursday morning more graffiti was found and Arthur was arrested on campus for both crimes. “He was friends with students of color,” said Goucher Junior Ridwan Lawal. “The person themselves was a person of color, mixed and people are shocked. “

Lawal said he wasn’t shocked that this happened though. “I wasn’t really in a state of oh no this would never happen here. I was more like what are we going to do about it.”

Rawal and his fellow students planned a blackout protest bringing the school community together to move forward.

“I think it’s really empowering when we have a conversation like this. Some people don’t have the opportunity or space to talk about it in this manner.”

Rawal said the school is shifting forward and hoping that Arthur learns from his mistakes. “The main thing I would be worried about is if he’s had the right people to talk to,” Rawal said. “If there had been that support for him from the beginning how would things change?”

Arthur was released following a bail review this morning. The case will be forwarded to the State's Attorney's Office for Baltimore County for further review to decide if the case meets the criteria for prosecution as a hate related crime.