Professor Trash Wheel returns to Baltimore Harbor with a brand new barge for her 10th year

BALTIMORE — Miss Professor Trash Wheel has returned to her post.

She was escorted to her post on Boston Street in Canton by Katie Pumphrey.

Professor Trash Wheel spent extended time off the water because her barge needed to be completely replaced.

Adam Lindquist from the Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore told us about the repairs that included completely replacing the barge on which she runs.

"The old barge was getting kind of rusty," says Lindquist.

"We were getting a little bit worried about how good it was for being on the water. So we've actually completely changed that out with a brand new barge. So Professor is now floating higher in the water and will do an even better job of pulling trash out of the water."

This is Professor Trash Wheel's tenth year doing her part to keep the harbor clean.

The Baltimore Ravens helped fund the overhaul. She's good to go for another ten years.