Muslim veteran has open home and conversation to promote unity during Ramadan

BALTIMORE, Md. (WMAR) - A local Muslim veteran literally opened his home to a U.S. Marine veteran to help bridge a gap he says has gotten too big.

Mansoor Shams says there are too many misconceptions about Muslims and Islam especially after 9-11 and President Trump’s executive order that affected immigration and travel from several traditionally Muslim countries in 2017.

So, during Ramadan, the holiest of months, he launched an initiative he says will spark an important conversation about unity.

“This is not just about observing a fast this is about having real conversations. If there’s something bugging you. If there’s something to worry or concerning you, knows your moment have that real conversation,” said Mansoor Shams, founder of Muslim Marine.org.

Shams is a United States Marine veteran. A father, husband, community activist and a Muslim who wants one thing.

“To showcase to American that you don’t need to be afraid of someone who looks like me,” said Shams.

He came up with the 29/29 Ramadan Initiative which allows two worlds to merge during the 29 days of the holiest of months for Muslims, Ramadan. Those two worlds being a Muslim family and a United States veteran.

Thursday, he welcomed Scott Cooper, another brother in arms to his Baltimore home.

“We’ve fallen prey to fear-based rhetoric and that disturbs me,” said Scott Cooper a veteran who’s part of Veterans For American Ideals.

While Cooper isn’t a complete stranger to Islam, seeing it so intimately is new.

“It looks different than our homes. They have a rug where they pray, they have a sacred room that we don’t oftentimes have in our homes,” Cooper said.

But it was the welcomed feeling Cooper said was more than familiar. While recruiting others for the initiative, he remembered what one veteran said to him.

“He said I need to get out of my comfort zone. I’ve never done anything like this. I need to get out of my recliner and meet somebody that doesn’t look like me that is different than me,” remembered Cooper.

Although, the differences are few, Shams said it’s something he wants to see happen every year.

“I think combining that highly respected combination with the highly demeaned people, hopefully, that will lead to a fruitful conversation and an America that’s more unified,” said Shams.

Shams organized this initiative with the Veterans For American Ideals. He said veterans across the country are already involved and will document and post about their stays with Muslim families from all over.