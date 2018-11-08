Middle school teacher on mission to get students suited and professional

Jamie Costello
11:31 PM, Nov 7, 2018
11:32 PM, Nov 7, 2018

Peter Modlin is a first-year teacher at Hazelwood Elementary Middle School.

He told his class of young men to dress up because 'we are going somewhere.' 

That somewhere is college, a job, making this city better and it all starts with a suit and tie. 

Modlin is with Project Pneuma which mentors young men. 

It is time for them to dress for success and something magical happens when these young men put on a tie. 

The program has been such a success that Peter and Principal Amanda Rice are looking to suit the entire school. They are hoping you will donate any old ties, any old suits or shirts to the school.

The school is located at 4517 Hazelwood Ave, Baltimore, MD 21206

