Local street performer gets national attention after video goes viral

BALTIMORE, Md. -

A local street performer is getting some national attention after one of his performances went viral. The video shows 21-year-old Timothy Fletcher of West Baltimore playing the drums to the song “Level Up” by R&B singer Ciara. The clip has caught the eyes of millions.

“I was shocked,” said Fletcher. “I was completely shocked.”

The video has received over one million views and hundreds of thousands of likes. Those numbers only continue to grow.

“I know I usually put up a lot of videos, but this one just like blew out of proportion,” said Fletcher. “I was not expecting nothing like that to happen at all.”

For the past two years, Fletcher has been putting on a show at the Inner Harbor with his partner Malik Perry. Together they are known as A1 Chops.

“We’ve been together since my 9th grade year, he was in 12th grade,” said the now 19-year-old Malik Perry. “I feel like it was meant to be.”

When they’re not beating the drums, they’re posting their skills on Instagram. Their new exposure helping to promote their talents across the country.

“This is what we needed to expand and go to the next level,” said Perry.

“We’re starting to see the light from it,” said Fletcher. “It’s all about the grind and the perseverance that you put in everyday towards it.”

The two are leveling up on the drums and taking their talents to new heights, hoping this is only the beginning for their careers.

“I just want to travel the world and just play music all across the world,” said Fletcher.