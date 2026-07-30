Baltimore neighbors raise thousands to keep beloved vintage shop on Charles Street open

BALTIMORE, Md. — A Federal Hill vintage shop that has been turning heads on Charles Street for more than 30 years is asking for help — and the community has quickly responded.

Federal Hill community rallies to keep beloved vintage shop open Federal Hill community rallies to keep beloved vintage shop open

Vanessa White owns Vanessa's Vintage Treasures, where she curates and sells jewelry, linens, kitchenware, pottery, glassware, Victorian items and more.

"I love old stuff," White said. "I like for my things to look like they've never been worn. I'm very particular because that's my good name going out the door."

White said her love of vintage items goes back to childhood shopping trips with her mother. She spent time sewing after graduating from art school and took over a vintage shop.

"I said to myself, nothing ventured, nothing gained," White said. "I remembered the day I opened the store, I had one dollar, and I said 'Well, I'll try it.'"

Taylor Epps Jewelry from Vanessa's shop

She gets her fair share of tourists who are passing through the area, but her regulars are who keep her going. During COVID, they helped her keep the business afloat.

"Kind, loving customers put money in my door slot in envelopes; that's how I paid the rent," White said.

Since then, White said she applied for several small business loans to cover back bills but was turned down every time.

"And to this day I don't know why, so that's really the reason for the GoFundMe," White said.

One of her customers started the fundraiser, which has raised more than $4,000.

The neighborhood quickly joined in. Nearby business The Book Escape shared the fundraiser, noting that White has also dealt with two smashed windows this year.

"She means a lot to this neighborhood; she's been here a long time, she's built so many relationships here, it would be a travesty to lose her," said fellow business owner Brigid Minniti.

Taylor Epps Brigid Minniti outside of her shop, Rose Daddy Vintage

Minniti opened her own vintage shop, Rose Daddy Vintage, next door to Vanessa's earlier this year. She said the two shops quickly developed a relationship.

"We get a lot of customers that Vanessa actually sends over, which is really helpful, so we bounce customers off of each other; she's been a great neighbor."

White said the outpouring of support has been overwhelming.

"It's tough because anyone who knows me knows I'm a private person, but if you need help, you need help," White said. "I'm so thankful; it's overwhelming to think that people give back to me when I try to give back to everyone."

White said she plans to keep working in the neighborhood she grew up in.

"As long as I can. I love what I do; I think the store still has plenty of life left in it," White said.

To donate and support Vanessa's Vintage Treasures, click here.

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