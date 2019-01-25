Menu

Watch
NewsRegionBaltimore City

Actions

Baltimore fire truck catches fire while responding to call

Posted: 10:27 AM, Jan 25, 2019
Updated: 2019-01-25 15:46:14Z
items.[0].image.alt
Baltimore Fire Department
fire truck fire 3.jpg
fire truck fire 2.jpg
fire truck fire 1.jpg
fire truck fire 4.jpg

BALTIMORE — An unusual scene in Baltimore Friday morning as a truck specifically made to fight fires, caught on fire.

The Baltimore Fire Department says they were responding to a call when firefighters saw smoke coming from under the seats on I-95 S near Caton Ave. They say they immediately pulled over as flames spread.

Fire officials say all firefighters were able to get out of the truck safely, but it did cause some traffic troubles while they cleared the scene.

The Baltimore Firefighters Union tweeted about the fire saying that less than two weeks ago they brought to light the issues with maintenance and lack of reserve apparatus.

The union also said the firetruck that caught fire is the city's only heavy rescue truck.

Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Why we redesigned the website