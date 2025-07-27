Baltimore boutique owner navigates tariff challenges while preparing for holiday shopping season

Christmas in July means something different for retailers.

In order to have products on the shelves ready to go when customers come looking, they need to put orders in now. But with looming tariffs, they're feeling the pinch.

"The Margaret Cleveland is a brainchild, really a manifestation of everything that 3 really special women brought to my life," said Heller.

Shop owner Christopher Heller is passionate about what he and his husband have created here - part home and garden boutique, part event space, part community garden. I call it a one-acre wonderland of retail discovery. He says his mother and grandmothers taught him to recognize unique high-quality craftsmanship.

"Three humble but strong women who inspired everything you see here," said Heller.

You find beautiful pieces here from around the world that often feature techniques that can only be done by hand. No fast fashion here.

"They really come as a premium product and something that is more authentic," said Heller.

In his Christmas shop, Chris stocks hand-blown shiny bright ornaments, an American Christmas classic. With ongoing tariffs from the president dimming economic forecasts, the manufacturer has elected to not produce any this year.

"Shiny Brights told me at the beginning of the year they weren't even going to be moving forward because that 45% tariff made it, it was not cost effective to even produce it. It all boils down to cost," said Heller.

So typically in retail, "whatever you're buying from an artisan, it's typically a 50% markup," said Heller.

That markup isn't all profit. For Chris, he says up to 30% of the price of an item goes to things like the mortgage and utilities. Then there's shipping, and now tariffs.

"Retail is one of the slimmest markets as far as margin, profit margin," said Heller.

It's a balancing act. When Chris or any retailer makes a deal with a manufacturer to sell their product, that price may be different when the bill comes due. During a tariff war, small businesses have to balance who actually ends up shouldering that cost. That happened with these hand-sewn pieces from India, where a 26% tariff is in effect. Chris faced a choice when the manufacturer alerted them to the price increase.

"And I didn't want to let them go and hurt the other small business and the artisans who, you know, poured, you know, 6 to 9 months into hand making these," said Heller.

So he's swallowing a 10% cost increase and not passing it along to his customers.

"So it really is kind of a crapshoot in the sense of what am I, what am I really going to end up paying?" said Heller.

And the balancing act goes on. With President Trump continuing to throw out numbers between 10 and 50%, those are big swings. But for now, Chris says he'll pivot when he needs to pivot, shielding what he can from his customers while still supporting the artisans he loves.

"I'm going to make this go as long as I can because this is building community," said Heller.

Chris continues to be alerted of line items for tariffs added to what he'll have to pay to keep what he's built here open in Waltherson.

