Second person dies in Odenton two-vehicle crash

ODENTON, Md. — A second person has died following a vehicle crash in Odenton on Monday.

Police say Thomas Charles Knuckey, 85, succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday at the hospital.

On Monday, June 15, at 3:25 p.m., officers responded to Piney Orchard Parkway near Ransom Drive for reports of a two-vehicle crash.

RELATED: 85-year-old passenger dies in head-on Odenton crash

Investigators found that a Lexus RX350 SUV was traveling southbound when the driver lost control and crossed into the northbound lane after failing to negotiate a curve. Shortly afterward, the Lexus collided head-on with an oncoming Hyundai Tucson.

The passenger of the Hyundai, 85-year-old Amelia Kentucky, died at the scene.

A 62-year-old woman driving the Lexus suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the crash remains under investigation by the Crash Reconstruction Team.