'World-famous mountain lion' undergoing health evaluation after capturing in California

Wildlife officials in California announced that a famous mountain lion was captured Monday, weeks after it was "deemed responsible" for killing a family's chihuahua.

In a joint news release, the National Park Service and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife said P-22 was captured "successfully" after it was tranquilized. Officials added that the mountain lion was taken to a wild animal care facility to be evaluated.

"After an initial assessment by qualified veterinarians, the lion was deemed to be in stable condition and is undergoing additional veterinary evaluation," officials said in a statement.

The capture of P-22, whose home range is in Griffith Park near Los Feliz, comes after wildlife officials deemed the animal responsible for the killing of a leashed pet last month, according to the statement.

Wildlife officials added that the cat might have been "exhibiting signs of distress" after they received an anonymous tip that the animal may have been hit by a vehicle.

According to the statement, wildlife officials were able to find him through a signal from his tracking collar. Using darts, the cat was able to be captured in a neighborhood, officials said.

The attack on the Chihuahua was captured by a security camera, KTLA reported.

"CDFW veterinarians and NPS biologists will determine the best next steps for the animal while also prioritizing the safety of the surrounding communities," wildlife officials said in the statement.