USPS suspends services in parts of Florida due to Hurricane Ian

The delivery of letters and packages may be delayed because of Hurricane Ian.

The United States Postal Service has temporarily suspended retail and delivery services in southwest and central Florida.

More than 100 locations, from Tampa to Fort Myers, are closed until further notice.

"We will continue to monitor tropical weather conditions and well restore service when it is safe to do so," USPS said in a statement.

FedEx customers should also expect delays. The shipping company says disruptions can be expected for inbound and outbound shipments across Florida.

UPS announced it would not provide pickups or deliveries in dozens of zip codes in Florida.

Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall on Wednesday and then move across Florida.