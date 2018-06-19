U.S.-Canada border tells different immigration story

BUFFALO, N.Y. - Much attention is being given to the border between Mexico and the United States as policy that has separated immigrant families entering the country illegally comes under criticism.

But, those same federal laws and policies control the U.S. border with Canada. Immigration workers in Buffalo will tell you the story at the country's northern border is vastly different.

"Because of what's happening in the U.S. people are now flooding Canada," Mariah Walker, Canadian services manager at Vive, said. "People don't consider the U.S. a safe country anymore."

The federal policies at the U.S.-Canada border are the same as the U.S.-Mexico border. But, the story is very different.@WKBW pic.twitter.com/wjPjBVzm2E — Josh Bazan (@JoshBazan) June 18, 2018

Vive is an immigration agency at Jericho Road Community Health Center. It helps those seeking asylum in the U.S. or Canada by scheduling appointments, offering legal services and providing transportation and temporary shelter.

Walker said it is rare to see families trying to cross illegally from Canada to the U.S., so family separation is not something they've seen. Vive is, however, coordinating with agencies near the southern border. It is trying to reunite families or offering shelter and assistance to immigrants as they are released from detention.

"We actually do have a case now where there is a parent who is [in Buffalo] and we are trying to unite them with their child," she explained.

A Customs and Border Protection spokesperson explained the agency has followed this policy in the past. CBP works to resolve these cases as quickly as possible, while still adhering to its top priority of preventing the entry of "dangerous people and materials".

You can read the full statement below: