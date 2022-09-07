Watch Now
Ukraine's Zelenskyy virtually 'rings' NYSE bell, pitches private investment plan

In this still photo taken from video provided by the New York Stock Exchange, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, center, virtually rings the opening bell at the NYSE, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, to mark the launch of the Advantage Ukraine Initiative. (New York Stock Exchange via AP)
Tuesday trading at the New York Stock Exchange began as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy virtually rang the opening bell.

Ukraine's leader pitched a program to attract large-scale investments to his country as it battles Russian forces.

President Zelenskyy asked business leaders to consider offering billions of dollars in private investment so that the government can try and rebuild Ukraine's factories and industries destroyed by Russian troops, Reuters reported.

Zelenskyy is seeking $400 billion in foreign investment for Ukraine.

According to the Associated Press, markets have slipped in recent weeks as inflation causes precarious economic conditions. The U.S. Federal Reserve has stayed on track to continue raising interest rates to calm persistently high prices.

Experts fear if the Federal Reserve goes too far with interest rates, it could halt the slowing economy and cause a recession.

