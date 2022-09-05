Watch Now
NewsNational

Actions

The Weekend abruptly stops LA concert due to vocal issues

The Weekend
Lynne Sladky/AP
The Weekend performs during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
The Weekend
Posted at 1:22 PM, Sep 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-05 13:22:12-04

Fans of The Weekend were left disappointed on Saturday after the singer stopped his show, mid-performance.

The singer was performing at SoFi Stadium when he stopped and told his fans that he couldn't go on because he lost his voice.

"This is killing me, I don't want to stop the show but I can't give you the concert I want to give you right now," The Weekend said.

In videos posted online, fans could be heard booing and yelling as The Weekend was apologizing.

The singer said he would make sure everyone got their money back. He added that he would return to Los Angeles to put on a show.

"I'm so sorry," he said. "I love you guys so much."

Late Saturday night, The Weekend tweeted, "My voice went out during the first song and I'm devastated. Felt it go out and my heart dropped."

The Weekend's website has not published a new tour date for Los Angeles.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019