Texas airport power outage causing flight delays

Ashley Landis/AP
Travelers stand in line at a TSA security checkpoint at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, in Austin, Texas. Temperatures dropped into the single digits this week as snow shut down air travel and grocery stores. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Posted at 7:32 AM, Sep 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-07 07:33:25-04

The Austin-Bergstrom International Airport reported a power outage early Wednesday morning, forcing the airport to ground all outgoing flights.

FlightAware also said that all inbound flights are being held at their city of origin.

The power outage could cause a ripple effect on Wednesday for air travel.

The airport said officials are looking into the cause of the outage and could not estimate when power would be restored.

The airport said it experienced its second-busiest day ever on Friday, processing 34,611 passengers in a single day.

Transportation Security Administration officials said passenger traffic nationwide during the Labor Day Weekend exceeded 2019 levels. It was the first holiday weekend since the start of the pandemic that exceeded 2019 levels.

