Scotland becomes first country to make period products free of charge

Scotland has become the first country in the world to period products free of charge.

CNN reported that it was made possible after the Period Products Act was passed by Scottish lawmakers unanimously in November 2020.

According to Scottish Parliament's website, the new law states that schools, colleges, and universities must make a range of period products available for free in their bathrooms.

"The Scottish Government will have the power to make other public bodies provide period products for free," Parliament's website said.

The bill's author, Monica Lennon, said she introduced the bill to tackle "period poverty," when those in need of period products struggle to afford them.

“Proud of what we have achieved in Scotland,” Lennon said on Twitter. “We are the first but won’t be the last.”

Proud of what we have achieved in Scotland. We are the first but won’t be the last. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🩸🙌#PeriodDignity #FreePeriodProducts #MenstrualJustice follow @Period_Poverty for updates. https://t.co/8bFTML3MkK — Monica Lennon MSP (@MonicaLennon7) August 15, 2022

According to the Associated Press, the law went into effect on Monday.