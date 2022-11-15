Watch Now
NewsNational

Actions

RSV hospitalizations for older adults exceed pre-pandemic levels, CDC says

RSV Vaccines
AP
FILE - This 1981 photo provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows an electron micrograph of Respiratory Syncytial Virus, also known as RSV.
RSV Vaccines
Posted at 10:49 AM, Nov 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-15 10:51:21-05

Older adults are catching RSV at higher rates higher than normal.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) says about six out of every 100,000 seniors have been hospitalized with RSV.

That’s about 10-times higher than before the COVID-19 pandemic.

While there is generally an uptick in RSV cases in the fall, the CDC said cases typically peak from late December through mid-February.

Adults at risk for the most severe outcomes are 65 and older, health officials say.

The CDC says people with RSV are usually contagious for three to eight days.

The virus can spread through droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes. It can also spread via contact with surfaces.

Doctors recommend that people wash their hands often to avoid catching the virus.

The CDC notes hospitals are also experiencing a surge in young children catching the virus. Many health professionals point to isolation during the pandemic as the reason behind the current surge.

"We accrued a bunch of kids who were less exposed to viruses, and there you have a recipe for all of these viruses to come back and are spreading among kids at a strange time of year like wildfire," said Dr. Jack Maypole, a pediatrician at Boston Medical Center.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices