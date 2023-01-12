Reports of tornadoes in Alabama as severe thunderstorms roar through the state

A tornado emergency was issued for Autauga County, Alabama, Thursday afternoon as powerful storms swept through the state.

"This is a life-threatening situation. Take shelter immediately," The National Weather Service tweeted.

It noted that a tornado was approaching I-65 around 1 p.m. Central Time.

"If you need to seek shelter, get helmets, something to protect your head," the NWS stated.

It also advised seeking shelter in the center-most room at the lowest level of the structure.

"Smaller rooms (bathrooms, closets) are better than large rooms," the agency said.

NWS also noted that mobile homes are not sturdy enough to withstand a tornado.

Autauga County is east of Selma, where a confirmed tornado was spotted Thursday.

In addition to tornado threats, the NWS warns that the storms can produce winds of at least 60 MPH and hail the size of a half dollar.

The severe weather threat is expected to impact a large portion of the Southeast and Ohio Valley throughout the day.

In Huntsville, morning storms brought destroyed buildings and brought down powerlines. Numerous injuries were also reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.