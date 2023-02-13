Police issue warning after criminals target people wearing Canada Goose jackets

Police have warned the public about some concerning robberies targeting people wearing pricy Canada Goose jackets.

The jackets, which can cost up to $1,850 new, have been the target of at least five different instances of reported robberies in Washington, D.C. since December, according to local reports.

In one of the most recent encounters, police say the victim was walking when the suspect approached him "from behind."

The suspect was "holding a black handgun," a police reported read. The suspect told the victim not to speak or he would shoot him.

Two recent robberies, which happened within the span of a week, according to NBC Washington, occurred around the George Washington University campus in Washington, D.C.

An advisory to students was sent out by officials at the university which said, "Jackets have been taken off of victims, and in some cases, weapons have been brandished."

"These jackets are very expensive, and our community members should be mindful while wearing them, even in very public spaces," the announcement read.

Prices for the jackets are usually between $550 and $1,500 depending on the style, but can go a bit higher, or lower, depending on condition and where they are sold.

A Howard University student wearing a Canada Goose coat was targeted by multiple masked suspects that pulled up in a car and took his coat and fled according to police, the BBC reported.

In one case, the victim reported that they said no to giving up the jacket when three men approached him as he was walking to school. The victim said the men then assaulted him, forced him to the ground, and stole the jacket, injuring his eye and forehead, WJLA reported.

In another incident a man was told to give up his jacket and vehicle he was driving in. Another female was robbed at gunpoint during a different incident before the suspect fled the scene.

Police have released video of persons of interest fleeing a scene and are asking to public to help identify the individuals.