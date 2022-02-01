Nursing student helps save life of New York man who collapsed blowing snow off driveway

A nursing student in New York is being hailed a hero for saving the life of a man who had a heart attack while blowing snow off his driveway on Saturday.

WABC reported that Molloy College nursing student Hailey Hickey rushed into action on Saturday after her friend's neighbor collapsed in his driveway in Islip.

She ran outside and began performing CPR.

Ten minutes later, Suffolk County police officers arrived on the scene and performed CPR until EMTs came with an AED.

The news outlet reported that the man was resuscitated and then transferred to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

WABC spoke to the director of the coronary intensive care unit at North Shore University Hospital, who recommends that people shovel in 15-minute increments, then go inside, relax, and then back out.