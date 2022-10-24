New York officials announce plan to combat high subway crime rate

NEW YORK CITY — With subway crime up in New York City, New York Governor Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Eric Adams revealed Saturday a plan to combat those issues.

News of their plan comes as the New York Police Department announced that crime thus far this year in the subway system is up 41% over the same period last year.

The plan includes increasing the number of police officers patrolling the system and installing cameras in each subway car.

Gov. Hochul also announced that the MTA would place security guards at the turnstiles, CNN reported.

"This effort will help with two things New Yorkers desperately want: The addition of hundreds of additional strategically deployed officers on our trains and help to those suffering from serious mental health illness so they can find a way out of the subway system," Mayor Adams said.

Transit officers will also be placed at four major commuter railroad hubs — Penn Station, Grand Central Station, Atlantic Terminal, and Sutphin-Archer (Jamaica) Station.

They will also make sure to add two new research sources at psychiatric centers that are available for people in need of mental health care.

Officials say that so far this year, nine people have been killed in the city’s subway system, CNN reported.