Netflix to crack down on password sharing in early 2023

If you share your Netflix password with others, the streaming service will be cracking down on it beginning early next year.

Netflix unveiled how they plan to do just that Tuesday during its earnings report, the Associated Press reported.

In March, CNN reported that the company began testing two features, "extra member" and "profile transfer," with its customers in Chile, Costa Rica, and Peru.

The "profile transfer" allows viewers to transfer their current profile to a new account, the Associated Press reported.

The company launched the "profile transfer" on Monday in the U.S.

How it'll work is you'll hover over your profile icon in the dropdown menu on the homepage, select “Transfer Profile," then continue following the instructions, the company said on its website.

“We’ve landed on a thoughtful approach to monetize account sharing, and we’ll begin rolling this out more broadly starting in early 2023,” the company said in a letter to shareholders, USA Today reported. “After listening to consumer feedback, we are going to offer the ability for borrowers to transfer their Netflix profile into their own account, and for sharers to manage their devices more easily and to create subaccounts (“extra member”) if they want to pay for family or friends.”

According to CNN, a fee to add the “extra member” option has not been announced, but in Costa Rica, consumers paid $3.

The company also announced during Tuesday's meeting that it gained 2.4 million subscribers in its third quarter, which is a bounce back after it lost 1.2 million customers during the first half of 2022, the Associated Press reported.

The news outlet reported that Netflix hopes they'll add 4.5 million subscribers during the October-December period.