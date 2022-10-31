Musk vows to change Twitter verification process

How Twitter bestows blue verification badges could change after Elon Musk took ownership of the social media network last week.

Musk tweeted, “The whole verification process is being revamped right now.” He has not detailed what potential changes would mean.

Twitter places blue checkmarks next to people and organizations prone to copycat accounts. Many official governments and political organizations and leaders have verification badges. Also, many celebrities and journalists have blue checkmarks.

For individuals who are verified, Twitter generally requires users to confirm their identity.

“The blue Verified badge on Twitter lets people know that an account of public interest is authentic,” Twitter said. “To be Verified, your account must be notable and active.”

The Verge and Platformer both reported that Twitter could begin charging those with blue check marks a fee to keep their verification.

Earlier this year, Twitter launched a premium version called Twitter Blue. The service provides additional features, including the ability to edit tweets.