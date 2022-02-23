Minor injuries reported after second home blast in the same town in two days

DENVER – Two people sustained minor injuries after an explosion at a townhome complex in suburban Denver, Colorado on Wednesday afternoon local time.

The city of Westminster's fire department said there was an active fire and asked people who lived in the buildings to evacuate.

Authorities later said on Twitter that everyone from the affected buildings were accounted for. The two people injured were treated at the scene, the fire department said, and no other injuries were reported.

Fire officials said work was being done at the complex at the time of the incident at around 1:30 p.m. local time, but it was not immediately clear what had caused the explosion. An investigation is still ongoing, authorities said.

At least eight units were directly affected and the extent of the damage to other nearby structures was not immediately clear.

This is the second explosion reported in Westminster in two days. On Tuesday, one person was killed in a nearby house explosion southeast of the Westminster townhome complex affected on Wednesday. Tuesday's incident occurred less than two miles from the explosion on Wednesday.

Lisa Krol

Westminster fire crews had to be assisted by other fire and rescue workers from a nearby locality, and roads had to be closed for several hours around the townhome complex.

Google

This story was originally published by Blair Miller of KMGH in Denver, Colorado.