Martin Luther King Jr.'s old congregation in Atlanta to honor civil rights leader Monday

ATLANTA — The annual Martin Luther King Jr. service is set to be held at his old congregation in Atlanta.

Scheduled to attend are the city's mayor, Andre Dickens, Georgia's governor, Brian Kemp, and U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock. According to The Associated Press, musical performances during Monday's service will feature Keke Wyatt, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Pastor Mike Jr., Le'Andria Johnson and Emanne Beasha.

Monday's service at Ebenezer Baptist Church and other events surrounding Martin Luther King Jr. Day commemorate what would have been King's 93rd birthday.

Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. served as a co-pastor at Ebenezer Baptist between 1960 and 1968.

In a news release, the King Center in Atlanta says the 10 a.m. service will be broadcast live on Atlanta's Fox TV affiliate and on Facebook, YouTube and www.thekingcenter.org.

"This year's theme, 'It Starts with Me: Shifting Priorities to Create the Beloved Community,' reflects our belief that it is critical, and necessary for the survival of both humanity and Earth, that we shift our priorities for a strategic quest to create a just, humane, equitable and peaceful world," King Center CEO Bernice King said in a statement.

The Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday March and Rally is also planned for Monday afternoon in downtown Atlanta.