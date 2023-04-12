Man holds 4 adults, 1 child hostage while robbing Virginia bank

A suspect is in custody after robbing a bank in Arlington, Virginia, and holding four adults and one child hostage, according to Arlington County Police.

The suspect, 30-year-old Oscar Gonzalez Allarenja, of Durham, North Carolina, is charged with bank robbery and abduction. He's being held without bond at the Arlington County Detention Facility.

Police said on Tuesday afternoon, Allarenja entered a Wells Fargo bank in the 3100 block of Washington Boulevard, grabbed an employee and indicated he had a gun. He demanded cash and proceeded to walk behind the bank's counter.

Police, who were dispatched to the scene around 3:09 p.m., said they established a perimeter around the bank and worked to safely resolve the situation as the suspect remained inside with patrons and employees.

An emergency response team approached the bank and gave Allarenja commands, with which he complied. Allarenja was taken into custody without incident, and the adults and child exited the bank safely. The patrons and employees were medically evaluated on scene as a precaution, and no injuries were reported.

No cash appears to have been stolen and no weapon was recovered on scene.

The incident remains an active criminal investigation.