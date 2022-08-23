Man faces new murder charge in third New Mexico Muslim killing

A man already charged for the alleged murders of two Muslim men in Albuquerque, New Mexico, is now facing new charges for the fatal shooting of a third Muslim man.

The Associated Press reported that Muhammad Syed was indicted Monday by an Albuquerque grand jury for the killings of Aftab Hussein, Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, and Afzaal Hussain.

According to the Associated Press, Hussein was killed on July 26 near his home after he parked his car, Afzaal Hussain was killed on Aug. 1 while out on a walk, and Naeem Hussain was reportedly killed while sitting in his vehicle on Aug. 5.

Syed was also charged with four counts of tampering with evidence related to the three killings, the Associated Press reported.

Last week, Syed's son, 21-year-old Shaheen Syed, was arrested for allegedly helping his 51-year-old father track Naeem Hussain before he was killed, the Albuquerque Journal reported.

Muhammad Syed was arrested on Aug. 8, the news outlets reported.

Police said in a criminal complaint that the bullet casings found in Muhammad Syed's vehicle matched the caliber of the weapons believed to have been used to kill Hussein and Afzaal Hussain, the news outlet reported.

Muhammad Syed has denied any involvement in the murders, the Associated Press reported.

The news outlet reported a motive for the crimes had not been released.