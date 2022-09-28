Hurricane Ian knocks out power to thousands as officials warn of generator dangers

As Hurricane Ian’s eye crossed the Florida coastline, 543,000 residents were without power, officials said early Wednesday afternoon.

While Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said there are 42,000 utility workers in Florida are in the state, crews will not be able to start the restoration process until after the storm passes.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the hurricane had top sustained winds of 150 mph, with hurricane-force winds extendinging 45 miles from the center.

As many rely on generators for electricity, officials are warning the public about the dangers of generators.

The Consumer Protection Safety Commission said that 85% of carbon monoxide deaths are from portable generators.

The CSPC offers the following tips for staying safe while using generators: