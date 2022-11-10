How will the Georgia runoff election work?

Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker will go head-to-head in a runoff election on Dec. 6.

Why is there a runoff election?

Georgia law requires a candidate in an election to receive a majority of the votes. In the Nov. 8 election between Warnock and Walker, officials said no candidate will reach more than 50% of the vote after every ballot is counted.

As of Thursday, Warnock had 49% of the vote and Walker pulled in 48%. Libertarian candidate Chase Oliver appeared to play the spoiler for one of the candidates. He pulled in 2% of the vote, which would have taken either candidate over the top.

Who can vote in the runoff election?

Anyone registered to vote in Georgia can vote in the runoff election between Warnock and Walker.

Early voting can begin on Nov. 26, but it will be up to local election officials to start that early. They are required to allow early voting by Nov. 28.

Voters can request an absentee ballot by Nov. 28 and it must be received by the time polls close on Dec. 6.

What's at stake?

While votes are still being counted, control of the U.S. Senate could be determined in the runoff election.

In January 2021, Democrats gained control of the Senate after runoff elections in Georgia. Warnock and Jon Ossoff won their elections, which meant an evenly split Senate. However, Democrats have the tiebreaking vote with Vice President Kamala Harris.